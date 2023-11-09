Boston Celebrates the Arrival of Bilingual Communication Boards, Honoring Linguistic Diversity and Inclusion

Boston marks a significant step towards communication inclusion and linguistic inclusivity with the unveiling of 28 new communication boards, 24 of which are bilingual, enhancing the city’s public spaces. This initiative, led by Barbara Fernandes, a Brazilian-American immigrant and CEO of Smarty Symbols, reflects the city's commitment to embracing its multicultural residents and visitors.