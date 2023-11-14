Sandra Lawal’s Newly Released "Whom Should I Marry?" Is a Message of Encouragement for Anyone Seeking to Choose a Lasting Significant Other
“Whom Should I Marry?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Lawal is a helpful discussion of the challenges one will face when seeking a life partner that will honor and follow God’s plan.
Franklin, WI, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Whom Should I Marry?”: a potent reminder of the sanctity of marriage and what it will provide throughout one’s life. “Whom Should I Marry?” is the creation of published author Sandra Lawal, a certified resource educator and executive coach passionate about helping people live on purpose. Sandra earned her first bachelor’s degree in mass communication/journalism. She has a Bachelor of Arts in education and a Master of Arts in education from Mount Mary University and is a professional scholar at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Columbia.
Lawal shares, “'Therefore shall a man leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh' (Genesis 2:24 NKJV).
“The idea of finding a life partner and becoming one with that person is God’s plan, but He has given us the freedom to choose the person with whom we desire to share our lives. The issue gets tricky when we take that freedom literally and leave God out of the process of searching for that significant other.
“Ms. Sandra has laid out in Whom Should I Marry a guide for those who, at this time, are at that stage of finding a spouse. And her treatise has very well stated the wisdom in seeking God’s help and guidance during that process.
“If you are in that group, consider the wisdom of this book to guide you through the process. Using the teaching and guidance in this book, you will meet that rightful person that God Himself has chosen, and your marriage life will be peaceful and blissful. That is what God has planned for the institution of marriage that He has set up for all to enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Lawal’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of their role within the process of finding a God-ordained spouse.
Consumers can purchase “Whom Should I Marry?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whom Should I Marry?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
