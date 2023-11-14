Author Jennifer Ross’s New Book, "Jesus Took the Thorns," is an Assortment of Poems Exploring What Christ Endured for Mankind so That They Might One Day Know God’s Glory
Recent release “Jesus Took the Thorns” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Ross is a compelling, faith-based compilation of poetry designed to help readers truly grasp the sacrifices that Jesus faced and the pain he suffered for the sake of humanity.
Parkton, NC, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Ross, who has always enjoyed the arts, painting, and writing, has completed her new book, “Jesus Took the Thorns”: a powerful collection of poetry that explores how Christ underwent the ultimate sacrifice for the salvation of all mankind.
Born and raised in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, author Jennifer Ross She grew up in a family of nine, and both of her parents worked hard to support the family. Jennifer is a lover of animals, and volunteers at rescues and churches whenever she can. She has made a lot of wonderful friends working in various jobs throughout her life, and currently resides in North Carolina.
Jennifer writes, “The title of this poetry collection, ‘Jesus Took the Thorns,’ speaks to how our God sent his only Son to die for our sins so we could all be forgiven and have a new life with him someday in a new world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Ross’s new book is a compelling series that is sure to touch the hearts and minds of readers as they experience all that the Lord continues to do for his followers, including the pain and torture he endured to fulfill his role. Thought-provoking and stirring, Jennifer weaves a beautiful tribute to Christ through her incredible gift of prose and hopes that her writings will help readers connect with the Messiah and understand all that he gave up and faced for them.
Readers can purchase “Jesus Took the Thorns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
