Author Jules J. Hull Jr.’s New Book, "Blessings Afforded a Common Man," Documents the Fascinating and Enlightening True-Life Experiences of the Author
Recent release “Blessings Afforded a Common Man,” from Covenant Books author Jules J. Hull Jr., is an unabridged memoir that follows the awkwardness and immaturity of the author’s youth while allowing him to see God’s presence in his life.
Oley, PA, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jules J. Hull Jr. has completed his new book, “Blessings Afforded a Common Man”: a captivating memoir that bears witness to a growth in faith and an awakening to the many relationships that fit into the puzzle of life.
Author Jules J. Hull Jr. is a son born to middle-class parents, each with individuality and perspective. Placed near the end of a generation categorized as “the baby boomers,” he arrived shortly into the turbulent ’60s. As a young child, he had few actual responsibilities. Watching his parents and grandparents as they interacted and worked taught him many skills and lessons, others he learned through imitation. In youth he cut grass and shoveled snow, soon understanding the concept of work and reward. He has always been fascinated by nature and took interest in insects and animals while growing up.
While attending school he was considered an average student, choosing to focus on topics and subjects he found interesting. He was fortunate to comprehend and enjoy reading. He appreciates both the written word and song. Jules’s parents, their neighbors, and friends mostly had blue-collar roots. Knowing self-responsibility was expected he pursued the skilled trade of plumbing. Earning the title of a master plumber, he can still be found using his hands in his chosen vocation.
Creativity has always been a gift present in his life. Art was a distant memory until illness allowed it to surface once more. Mostly self-taught, he enjoys the medium of watercolor—his subject: most often rural barns and scenery present in the Oley Valley. He feels fortunate to be able to express himself through painting.
An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he has traveled roads on two wheels in forty-one of the nation’s states. He has a true passion for the adventure of a journey. He is a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family, time spent in church, and personal relationships with many believers have helped in shaping his faith. He has realized the abundance of gifts and love God has shared. He felt called upon to write and has a lifetime of love, faith, and experience from which to draw and to reflect fondly. He completed this memoir not to boast but to share the true grace and blessings of God.
Jules J. Hull Jr. writes, “This book shares my personal experience. It is a story of growth, my development of faith, and my belief in God. I am extraordinarily common. I have found no cure, and I have no patents and no degree, but I have loved and been loved. I have been blessed many more times than can be counted and more than deserved. I may be the recipient of God’s love and blessings, but I have just a small part in the play. It is the recognition of the times I could have fallen, the times I have fallen, and those faithful people God placed in my path. The times that others reached out, loved me, and lifted me up.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jules J. Hull Jr.’s new book parallels the shared experience of others.
Readers can purchase “Blessings Afforded a Common Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
