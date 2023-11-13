Leetress M. Burris’s New Book, "I Am We!" is a Delightful and Beautiful Children’s Book That Highlights the Differences and Similarities That Are Within Each Child
Recent release “I Am We!” from Page Publishing author Leetress M. Burris is an adorable and insightful children’s tale that follows Cheyenne and Meg on the journey to discovering that not all differences are bad.
Dover, DE, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leetress M. Burris, a former elementary school teacher and author, has completed her new book, “I Am We!”: a charming and entertaining story about finding the joy in differences.
Burris writes in the dedication, “’I Am We!’ is dedicated to children who are confident in themselves and realize that many children are not like them. By taking leadership roles in being friendly and respectful, these children can interact and find common ground with other children to make them realize they are the same deep down inside.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leetress M. Burris’s lovely tale follows Cheyenne and her best friend Meg as they discover the ways that other children are different from them. The friends love how different they are from one another and learn that those differences make their friendship more interesting. Cheyenne and Meg realize their classmates are just as different. They learn how to accept their classmates for all their differences.
Burris’s rhyming writing style combined with the colorful illustrations creates an enchanting world for young readers to dive into. She builds a place for young readers to learn that everyone should be accepted regardless of skin color, personality, gender, or socioeconomic status. This story celebrates all children and accepts them for exactly who they are.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “I Am We!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
