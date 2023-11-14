Author Jeffrey L Diamond’s New Book, “All Cameras Live: An Ethan Benson Thriller,” is a Compelling Tale Following a Journalist's Investigation Into a Rash of Deadly Fires
Recent release “All Cameras Live: An Ethan Benson Thriller” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey L Diamond is a chilling mystery that centers around journalist Ethan Benson, who is sent a story about a young woman's death in a fire. Suspicious about whether or not this and other local fires have truly been accidents, Ethan begins to investigate, only to find himself becoming a target in the process.
Boca Raton, FL, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey L Diamond, an award-winning producer with forty years of experience in television news, has completed his new book, “All Cameras Live: An Ethan Benson Thriller”: a gripping thriller that follows an investigative journalist who begins delving into four fatal fires that have all been declared accidents by the police. As he inches closer and closer to uncovering the truth, Ethan soon finds himself in danger by those who would rather the truth remain buried, all while his sobriety and career hang on by a thread.
A graduate of Lehigh University, author Jeffrey L Diamond began his career in the early 1970s at ABC News where he worked at “Special Events, Weekend News, and World News Tonight,” before moving to the weekly news magazine, “20/20.” Producing hundreds of stories ranging from several minutes to a full hour of programming, his body of work includes breaking news specials, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports on consumer and political issues, entertainment profiles, and numerous crime stories. During his career, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business—anchors Barbara Walters, Charles Gibson, and Stone Phillips, and correspondents Tom Jarrel, Lynn Sherr, and Deborah Roberts. After taking a break from storytelling in 1991, Mr. Diamond embarked on a decades-long journey as an executive producer, managing broadcast, cable, and syndicated programming. He created “Dateline NBC” in the early 1990s, ran “Martha Stewart Living Television” in the mid-1990s, and launched “Judith Regan Television” in the late 1990s. As a showrunner, he oversaw million-dollar budgets, supervised hundreds of producers, writers, directors, and camera crews, and planned the creative content of programming.
Mr. Diamond returned to his roots in the last decade of his career, devoting all his creative energies to producing stories, once again, for “20/20.” He’s been nominated for dozens of journalism awards and has won six national Emmy Awards, two Dupont-Columbia Awards, one Peabody Award, one National Press Club Award, two CINE Golden Eagle Awards, and countless others. Currently, the author resides in South Florida, is married, and has two sons, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren, and a golden retriever named Bailey.
“With his career at GBS News on the line as he battles to stay sober, Ethan Benson receives a newspaper clipping in the mail about a beautiful, young woman who’s been killed in a spectacular fire in a small, suburban community just outside Springfield, Massachusetts. It is the fourth fire and the fourth death in a little over a year, and while the local authorities have ruled them accidental, Ethan suspects foul play and travels to the scene of the crimes in search of the truth. Scared, alone, and desperate for a Scotch, he begins digging into the facts, using his award-winning skills as an investigative reporter to unearth an insidious conspiracy and find a killer with a horrifying secret,” writes Diamond.
“Piece by piece, he follows the clues as he builds his case and produces his story. Along the way, he is threatened by the authorities, hunted by a hitman, blown up by a car bomb, and saved by a beautiful young woman, the sister of the last victim, who becomes not only one of his key sources but also a pillar of strength as he battles his demons and hangs on to his sobriety. Like the other three ‘Ethan Benson’ thrillers in the series, ‘All Cameras Live’ is steeped in the world of television news with confrontational interviews, production deadlines, camera crews, a mercurial anchorman, and all the cutthroat political intrigue that characterizes the real world of television news. Ethan is a modern-day journalist and an intrepid crime sleuth who uses his skills as a producer/reporter to cull through the facts, read between the lines, and seek justice where justice is all but forgotten.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey L Diamond’s enthralling tale is the fourth novel in the “Ethan Benson” series and provides readers with a classic murder mystery with unexpected twists and an explosive ending that will leave readers on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page. As Ethan puts his skills to the test, will he manage to solve this string of deaths by fire, or find himself yet another victim in this latest mystery?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “All Cameras Live: An Ethan Benson Thriller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
