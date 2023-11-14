Author K. L. Dempsey’s New Book, "Justice for Elizabeth," is a Compelling Novel of a Small-Town Lawyer Who Must Find a Kidnapped Young Woman Before It’s Too Late
Recent release “Justice for Elizabeth” from Page Publishing author K. L. Dempsey centers around Luke Black, a lawyer who attempts to solve the kidnapping of a young woman in order to reunite her with her parents. Blending together crime, suspense, and romance, Dempsey's story will leave readers spellbound as Black slowly unravels the web of lies and deception to finally discover the truth.
Alsip, IL, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K. L. Dempsey, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Justice for Elizabeth”: a captivating story of a small town lawyer named Luke Black who becomes involved in the search for a kidnapped girl, which turns out to be his most difficult case yet.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, author K. L. Dempsey enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned to the Third Armored Division in Kirch-Göns, Germany. Following completion of his military service, he worked for a commercial helicopter company before being hired by a major airline, where he worked in their marketing and sales division. After taking an early retirement, he was then employed in the MRI and sleep apnea business. Currently, he makes his home in a nearby suburb of Chicago, Illinois, working on new material with the support of his family.
Dempsey writes, “The novel begins with the tragic kidnapping of a loving daughter while she was attempting to assist her parents with the payment of a routine bill. With a network of unlikely colleagues providing help along the way, Luke Black involves himself in the cat-and-mouse game of finding the reasons behind the kidnapping and hopeful return of this beloved daughter to her parents. What he finds along the way is that using all his skills have not prepared him for the most challenging case he has ever accepted.”
Published by Page Publishing, K. L. Dempsey’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating thrill ride as they follow along on Luke’s attempt to find Elizabeth discover the truth behind her disappearance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Dempsey’s new novel displays his unique talent for creating and defining his characters, weaving together an unforgettable experience that readers won’t be able to put down until the thrilling end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Justice for Elizabeth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
