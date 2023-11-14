Author K. L. Dempsey’s New Book, "Justice for Elizabeth," is a Compelling Novel of a Small-Town Lawyer Who Must Find a Kidnapped Young Woman Before It’s Too Late

Recent release “Justice for Elizabeth” from Page Publishing author K. L. Dempsey centers around Luke Black, a lawyer who attempts to solve the kidnapping of a young woman in order to reunite her with her parents. Blending together crime, suspense, and romance, Dempsey's story will leave readers spellbound as Black slowly unravels the web of lies and deception to finally discover the truth.