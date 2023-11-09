Creatopia Unveils "Breathing in Beauty": a Poetic Work by Renowned St. Paul Artist Barbara Lager
Creatopia is pleased to announce the launch of "Breathing in Beauty," an evocative collection of poems and inspirational quotations authored by the celebrated St. Paul artist Barbara Lager. This is Ms. Lager's debut poetry book.
Apple Valley, MN, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Creatopia, an imprint of Tesseray Publishing LLC, is releasing "Breathing in Beauty: Uplifting Poems and Inspiring Sayings,” the debut poetry book from Chicago native Barbara Lager.
Throughout "Breathing in Beauty," you'll also discover uplifting pearls of wisdom in the form of inspirational sayings. These gems provide guidance and enlightenment, emphasizing the importance of self-love as a profound source of strength and virtue. Barbara Lager's work will serve as a reminder to all readers that the path to self-discovery and self-love is a transformative journey filled with beauty and inspiration.
"Breathing in Beauty" is set to be released on November 7, 2023, and will be available for purchase through various retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Thrift Books, and directly from the book's website at www.breathinginbeautypoetry.com.
About the Author:
Barbara Lager is a St. Paul-based poet and artist who seamlessly weaves spiritual inspiration into her poetry and art. A native of Chicago, her work is a testament to the power of self-love and self-discovery, guiding readers on a transformative journey.
About the Publisher:
Creatopia is an imprint of Tesseray Publishing LLC, dedicated to nurturing and publishing works that inspire, enlighten, and empower readers.
Throughout "Breathing in Beauty," you'll also discover uplifting pearls of wisdom in the form of inspirational sayings. These gems provide guidance and enlightenment, emphasizing the importance of self-love as a profound source of strength and virtue. Barbara Lager's work will serve as a reminder to all readers that the path to self-discovery and self-love is a transformative journey filled with beauty and inspiration.
"Breathing in Beauty" is set to be released on November 7, 2023, and will be available for purchase through various retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Thrift Books, and directly from the book's website at www.breathinginbeautypoetry.com.
About the Author:
Barbara Lager is a St. Paul-based poet and artist who seamlessly weaves spiritual inspiration into her poetry and art. A native of Chicago, her work is a testament to the power of self-love and self-discovery, guiding readers on a transformative journey.
About the Publisher:
Creatopia is an imprint of Tesseray Publishing LLC, dedicated to nurturing and publishing works that inspire, enlighten, and empower readers.
Contact
Creatopia LLCContact
Nicole Fende
281-705-1529
www.creatopia.studio
Nicole Fende
281-705-1529
www.creatopia.studio
Categories