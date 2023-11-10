Fieldcode to Host Webinar on Partner Collaboration in Field Service Management
The webinar is open to professionals in the Field Service Industry, Service Delivery Managers, Partner Management Executives, Operations Executives, and anyone interested in enhancing their field service operational and delivery processes.
Nürnberg, Germany, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, an innovator in providing smart field service management (FSM) software, is set to host an insightful webinar focused on redefining collaboration within the field service industry. The webinar aims to provide industry professionals with valuable insights and strategies for optimizing team and contractor collaboration. The webinar, titled “Redefining partnership collaboration for field service success," will take place on November 28, 2023, at 4 PM (CET) and 10 AM (ET).
In a fast-paced field service environment, effective collaboration between teams, partners, subcontractors, and freelancers is paramount for success. This webinar will delve into how Fieldcode's Field Service Management (FSM) features are reshaping the way businesses manage their field service operations, from seamless integrations to unified environments for streamlined communication.
Key topics to be covered include achieving cost-effective global coverage, streamlining onboarding processes, and ensuring top-notch service quality. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of unique partner collaboration options that enhance overall operational efficiency.
The webinar will be led by Verena Wechsler, Fieldcode Software Trainer & Consultant and an Industry expert with over 10 years of field service experience. Verena has a deep understanding of Fieldcode’s software capabilities and serves as the first point of contact for customers, providing her with in-depth knowledge of the industry and customers’ needs. During the webinar, she will shed light on the specific pain points faced by businesses operating with a diverse delivery setup in the field service sector and demonstrate how Fieldcode's FSM features effectively tackle these challenges head-on.
Event Details
Webinar: Redefining partnership collaboration for field service success
Date: November 28, 2023
Time: 4 PM (CET). 10 AM (ET)
Duration: 30 minutes
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency all in one seamless experience. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company's software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306973564888
www.fieldcode.com
