Julieta Eugenio Trio Joins Tribeca PAC for 40th Anniversary Season
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents the 2022 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition 1st Place Winner Julieta Eugenic Trio on Friday, December 15 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $40 for General Admission.
Julieta Eugenio is an Argentinian Saxophonist based in New York City. Since obtaining her Jazz Masters Degree from Queens College, she has blazed a trail in the industry and worked alongside the finest jazz musicians across the globe. In April 2017, Julieta won the INternational Women in Jazz competition as a member of the SIJ trio. She has shared the stage & recorded with legends such as Johnny O'Neal, Master Philip Harper, David Kikoski, and Leon Parker. In March 2022, Julieta released her debut album JUMP and the Juleta Eugenia Trio snagged the 1st place prize in the 2022 DCJazzPrix. Julieta Eugenio was included in the GRAMMYs ““10 Emerging Jazz Artists to Watch in 2023” list and nominated for Best New Artist by the Jazz Music Awards! Tickets are $40. Tickets may be purchased for Julieta Eugenio Trio online or by calling 212-220-1460.
Matt Dwonsyzk (Bass)
Matt Dwonszyk is an accomplished bassist, composer, arranger and educator from Rocky Hill, CT. He graduated from the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz studying under his mentor and world-renowned bassist, Nat Reeves and then went on to receive his Masters degree from SUNY Purchase College. After living in New York City, Dwonszyk returned back home to Connecticut during the 2020 pandemic. He still performs frequently in New York, splitting his time between performing and teaching.
Throughout his career, Dwonszyk has performed and recorded with numerous contemporaries as well as legendary jazz artists including Steve Davis, Harold Mabern, Jazzmeia Horn, Bennie Wallace, Dr. Eddie Henderson, Herlin Riley among many others.
Jonathan Barber (Drummer)
International Recorded artist, composer, educator and bandleader Jonathan Barber was voted the #1 Up-and-Coming Drummer of 2018 in Modern Drummer. Barber has already recorded and toured worldwide with such artists as Pat Metheny, Erykah Badu, Nicholas Payton, Buster Williams, Jimmy Greene, Jeremy Pelt, Wallace Roney, Terrace Martin, Jennifer Holiday, Harold Mabern, Steve Davis, Nat Reeves, J.D. Allen, The Brooklyn Philharmonic and many more.
In addition to his first-call status as a sideman, Barber has recently stepped forth as a composer and leader with his Vision Ahead band. Even with Barber’s history of high-profile gigs and recordings taken into consideration, DownBeat magazine gave his latest album “Legacy Holder” 4.5 stars. Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead is a powerful declaration of intent for a band that’s been making waves on the modern jazz scene. Barber’s blend of classic, swinging jazz with elements of gospel, rock, soul, and fusion is a compelling showcase of Barber’s broad stylistic range as a drummer, performer and composer. Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead was featured and headline the 2018 Rainy Days Jazz Festival held in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia, 2019 Hartford Jazz Festival and 2020 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. During the Spring of 2020, Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead completed their first national tour performing throughout the West-Coast.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
