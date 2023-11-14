Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights
Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL.
Kalamazoo, MI, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeigler Racing’s 2023 Season has officially concluded with 11 total primary-sponsored races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and 38 overall, onboard Live Fast Motorsport’s No. 78 Camaro. This is the longest NASCAR Cup Series racing season Zeigler Auto Group has completed to date, with all primary-sponsored races piloted by NASCAR driver, Josh Bilicki.
Zeigler Racing’s season began at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX on March 26th and concluded at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22nd.
Besides being the longest season to date for Zeigler Racing, 2023 was also filled with a lot of firsts for the team. One of the biggest was racing at the historic Chicago Street Race, where the city’s iconic downtown skyscrapers served as a unique backdrop for this road course.
The team’s schedule also included Kansas, North Wilkesboro, Sonoma, Indianapolis, and Watkins-Glen. In terms of special schemes, Nashville was a standout with the team opting for a yellow guitar on the side of the Zeigler.com No. 78 Camaro. A special scheme was also used at Zeigler’s home race in Michigan, with the team’s car reading “Michigan Made since 1975” on the hood.
Another big first for the team was its #LiveZeiglerFast VIP contest, which launched January 24 and had a total of three VIP winners. These winners each received two VIP Hot Passes to one of three of the biggest races of the year: Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL.
Launched in partnership with Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports, the contest sent its first winner, Jeremy Frew, to Zeigler’s debut race at COTA. “NASCAR VIP hot passes have always been reserved for sponsors and NASCAR guests, so Josh Bilicki and Zeigler Racing doing this is a great gesture for us fans and it speaks for the type of people they are.”
The second winner, Ryan S, received two VIP Hot Passes to the historic Chicago Street Race, which was held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. “Winning this VIP ticket experience is a dream come true. As a lifelong fan who’s never gotten this opportunity before I am so excited to be up close and personal with the sights of the cars, sounds of the motor screaming and the smell of burning rubber and race fuel of a Cup Series event.”
The final winner of the season was Trish McCormack, who took home two VIP Hot Passes to the Charlotte ROVAL race on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Like the previous two winners, the announcement was made during an exclusive episode of Zeigler’s Driving Vision Podcast hosted by Sam D’Arc, which featured a special appearance by Bilicki.
“Thank you Zeigler Racing, Josh Bilicki, and Team Live Fast for the opportunity of a lifetime, to have this experience, and to make more memories at the track,” she said.
Throughout the season, Bilicki also participated in several meet-and-greets around Chicago and Michigan, where Zeigler Auto Group has its largest presence. The dealer group now boasts 41 locations throughout the Midwest covering 84 franchises in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
About Live Fast Motorsports
Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevrolet Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
