Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights

Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL.