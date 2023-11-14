Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, "The Ranger," is a Fascinating Tale of a Chosen Hero Who Must Accept His Destiny or Risk His Entire World Being Consumed by Darkness

Recent release “The Ranger” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a captivating novel that follows Arkan, a young child who has been chosen to become the next "Ranger," a legendary hero capable of bringing about peace and ridding the world of darkness. But as evil continues to grow, Arkan must act quickly or risk the total destruction of the world of Richken.