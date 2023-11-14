Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, "The Ranger," is a Fascinating Tale of a Chosen Hero Who Must Accept His Destiny or Risk His Entire World Being Consumed by Darkness
Recent release “The Ranger” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a captivating novel that follows Arkan, a young child who has been chosen to become the next "Ranger," a legendary hero capable of bringing about peace and ridding the world of darkness. But as evil continues to grow, Arkan must act quickly or risk the total destruction of the world of Richken.
Dayton, OH, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Barnes, a loving grandfather and veteran who holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing, has completed his new book, “The Ranger”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows the journey of a young hero chosen by the gods to become a legendary hero known as the Ranger as the only one able to rise up against a dark and dangerous entity threatening his land.
“The world of Richken is growing darker with evil growing ever increasingly in the hearts and minds of its inhabitants,” writes Barnes. “The gods of good and light are deeply concerned that soon all will be lost, and evil will dominate this once beautiful world. They agree that to take action themselves will only cause the gods of darkness to work that much harder in influencing the beings and creatures of Richken. What they need is a hero. A hero that is identifiable to all, not just the humans, or the elves. A hero that cannot be tainted and will fight with his all to defend every being of Richken and to insure justice and peace. They enlist the aid of Nadeth, an ancient and wise Northern elf to help guide Arkan along his path.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bobby Barnes’s enthralling tale will take readers on an epic quest as Arkan is trained to follow his set destiny and rid the world of Richken of evil. But when the time comes, will Arkan be able to fulfill his calling, or fail and doom his world? Expertly paced and full of immense world-building, Barnes weaves an unforgettable tale that will leave readers spellbound, desperate for the next installment of Arkan’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Ranger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
