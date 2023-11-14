S.F. Guy’s Newly Released “In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress” is a Potent Memoir
“In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress” from Christian Faith Publishing author S.F. Guy is a powerful look into the realities of life after active service with the military and how one man found his way out of the darkness.
New York, NY, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress”: an uplifting message of encouragement for anyone facing similar challenges. “In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress” is the creation of published author S.F. Guy.
S.F. Guy shares, “Battling the enemy, alcoholism, and post-traumatic stress disorder—often at the same time—requires superhuman strength. Truth of it is: it’s outside of human ability to do so for very long. Many times, the harder battle is the one found when the physical fight is over. PTSD and substance abuse are in a spiraling symbiotic relationship that gets worse over time and has claimed countless lives of service members, police, and other first responders. Those trained to run to the sound of the guns often don’t have the capacity to recognize when they are outgunned and refuse or don’t know how to seek help. Often they also believe that they are the only ones facing these personal battles. This book is meant to shed light on those battles from a firsthand perspective, both physical, mental, and spiritual.
“As a Special Forces (also known as Green Berets) soldier, I found myself at the lowest point of my life. When I ran out of my own answers and bravado, I was led to the solution to the problems I was facing. It wasn’t one I would have explored in normal circumstances—it was literally the last place I looked. It took running out of options and being beat to a point I was ready to listen and actually hear.
“That answer carried me through over a decade of turmoil and chaos and continues to carry me today, provided I rely on Him. There is no way I would be here and able to tell you this story otherwise. Reaching out and asking for help is the first step and often the hardest part.
“Trust me when I say, I didn’t believe it either.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.F. Guy’s new book is a compassionate and honest account of the highs and lows of personal and spiritual healing.
Consumers can purchase “In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Close Contact: A Special Forces Soldier’s Fight against the Taliban, Alcoholism, and Post Traumatic Stress,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
