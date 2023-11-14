James D. Daniels’s Newly Released "God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit" is an Enjoyable Collection of Thought-Provoking Poetry
“God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Daniels shares a selection of inspiring verse that draw from faith, family, and the trials of life.
Hot Springs, AR, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit”: a touching anthology that will resonate with many. “God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author James D. Daniels.
Daniels shares, “On behalf of my wife and me, we hope you enjoy these poems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Daniels’s new book offers readers a moment for reflection, enjoyment, and prayer as they consider the themes laid out within each touching poetic work.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gift Inspired by the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
