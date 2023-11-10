SECARDEO certEP Meets New Requirements for Windows Certificate Autoenrollment
Ismaning, Germany, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With the new version certEP v6, SECARDEO offers important functions required for certificate enrollment with public and private CAs.
With SECARDEO certEP (Certificate Enrollment Proxy), X.509 certificates for computers, users or servers in a Windows domain can be enrolled manually or automatically with non-Microsoft CAs. This means that both an on-premises PKI and a managed PKI in the cloud can be used without additional client software. In particular, user-transparent autoenrollment of public S/MIME or SSL/TLS certificates can be implemented. Certificate enrollment of network components and mobile devices as well as the connection of MDM systems is also supported. Certificates and keys are stored in the central TOPKI certificate database. Private keys can be archived encrypted and only recovered by key recovery agents.
Significant new features of certEP v6 are:
* New CAs such as GlobalSign Atlas, DigiCert CertCentral, Sectigo SCM.
* Autoenrollment is now also possible for CAs that do not support MS template extensions.
* Support for the Microsoft SID extension, which will be enforced for client authentication starting February 2025.
* Flexible coverage of new CA/Browser Forum specifications for S/MIME certificates.
* Expanded support for cryptographic algorithms and modules.
* Operational enhancements for rotation of large log files, license updates and mass revocation.
* Extended Service CA for flexible configuration and use.
* New management functions and user convenience improvements.
“SECARDEO certEP Version 6 efficiently and conveniently covers the new certificate requirements for our large users,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.
certEP is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major European companies and authorities.
With SECARDEO certEP (Certificate Enrollment Proxy), X.509 certificates for computers, users or servers in a Windows domain can be enrolled manually or automatically with non-Microsoft CAs. This means that both an on-premises PKI and a managed PKI in the cloud can be used without additional client software. In particular, user-transparent autoenrollment of public S/MIME or SSL/TLS certificates can be implemented. Certificate enrollment of network components and mobile devices as well as the connection of MDM systems is also supported. Certificates and keys are stored in the central TOPKI certificate database. Private keys can be archived encrypted and only recovered by key recovery agents.
Significant new features of certEP v6 are:
* New CAs such as GlobalSign Atlas, DigiCert CertCentral, Sectigo SCM.
* Autoenrollment is now also possible for CAs that do not support MS template extensions.
* Support for the Microsoft SID extension, which will be enforced for client authentication starting February 2025.
* Flexible coverage of new CA/Browser Forum specifications for S/MIME certificates.
* Expanded support for cryptographic algorithms and modules.
* Operational enhancements for rotation of large log files, license updates and mass revocation.
* Extended Service CA for flexible configuration and use.
* New management functions and user convenience improvements.
“SECARDEO certEP Version 6 efficiently and conveniently covers the new certificate requirements for our large users,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.
certEP is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major European companies and authorities.
Contact
Secardeo GmbHContact
Konstantin Geiger
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
Konstantin Geiger
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
Categories