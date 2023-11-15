Liline St. Louis’s Newly Released “Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse” is an Informative Exploration of the Evolution of Nursing
“Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liline St. Louis is a personal and educational read that shares the author’s experiences alongside relevant facts of how nursing has grown over many generations.
New York, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse”: a thoughtful reflection on a vital career. “Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse” is the creation of published author Liline St. Louis.
Liline St. Louis shares, “I have recently completed an educational book entitled Modern Nursing: How We Got There. The nursing profession has undergone an enormous transformation over the past four decades, and I observed every change as it unfolded during my forty-one-year career as a registered nurse. In this short work, I explore the ancient origins of nursing and explain how what began as a mysterious art steeped in myth and folklore grew into the modern profession that it is today.
“I earned my master’s degree in nursing in 2007, and I am the published author of New Heart, New Life (Christian Faith Publishing, 2017), which documents the story of my heart transplant and how I went on to continue my career in nursing.
“My hope is that this book will help new nurses appreciate more that very demanding but wonderful profession.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liline St. Louis’s new book will bring readers a touching resource that explores the realities of life as a nurse.
Consumers can purchase “Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Modern Nursing: How We Got There: Memoir of a Nurse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
