Dean Griffith’s Newly Released "2 Theses" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Challenges Within the Modern Church
“2 Theses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dean Griffith is a bold commentary that raises awareness of how the modern church has strayed from the true intentions of God’s teachings.
Lavinia, TN, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “2 Theses”: a concise and impactful message to true believers. “2 Theses” is the creation of published author Dean Griffith, a native of Minnesota who later moved to Tennessee with his loving wife.
Griffith shares, “This book was born from my burden (1) that people who call themselves Christian might desire to read and study the Scriptures themselves (John 5:39); because of (2) the great fear I have that many who think they are Christian have been misled and do not know the truth (Ephesians 5:6).
“Chapter 1 deals with four questions concerning salvation: Why do I need to know about the Gospel? What if I don’t know? How can I know? How can I be assured once I know?
“The two theses are the remainder of the book elaborating on the security of our salvation and the study of the Scriptures and church history concerning the rapture of the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean Griffith’s new book shares an articulate argument for a return to fundamentals of faith.
Categories