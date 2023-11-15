Pierce Beigh’s Newly Released "Suffering with Christ: 30 Days" is an Encouraging Collection of Thoughtful Devotions for Anyone Facing Tribulations
“Suffering with Christ: 30 Days,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pierce Beigh, offers readers facing chronic illness, medical emergencies, or general trials of life a comforting sense of God’s ongoing presence.
Buckley, WA, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Suffering with Christ: 30 Days”: a potent reminder to look for the good even in times of suffering. “Suffering with Christ: 30 Days” is the creation of published author Pierce Beigh.
Beigh shares, “Have you experienced suffering in your life? Has there been some event or circumstance that has left you feeling deserted and isolated? Have you found yourself in a place with no one to turn to and nowhere to go? Perhaps you are experiencing this right now.
“Suffering can de debilitating. Whether it’s chronic illness, divorce, financial setbacks, or terminal cancer; the mind, body, and spirit are all individually, yet connectively, affected. It hurts to speak, think, move, and live. Suffering can get the best of us but only if we let it.
“You will get through this. You will climb out of this valley and see a beautiful life once again. Suffering only makes sense when we throw it at the cross and give it fully to the creator of the world. God allows trials in our life to strengthen our faith and ultimately give glory to him.
“This devotional was written to give you hope, encouragement, and direction to move past your suffering and have a closer walk with God. I wish you good health, happiness, and a deeper connection with our great creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pierce Beigh’s new book will challenge readers to break free of the potential to turn from God in moments of strife to find strength through determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “Suffering with Christ: 30 Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Suffering with Christ: 30 Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
