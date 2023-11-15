Melony Bell’s Newly Released “Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing” is a Compassionate and Encouraging Discussion of Growing in Faith
“Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melony Bell is a touching reflection on the journey through life’s valleys that provides an empowered sense of God’s promise.
Dallas, GA, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking guidance on where to begin with accepting God fully into one’s heart. “Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing” is the creation of published author Melony Bell, an author, speaker, and the founder of Simply Powerful, an organization dedicated to equipping believers with simple but powerful principles for living a fulfilled life in Christ. Passionate about rising above generational cycles, discovering identity, and healthy mindsets, Melony frequently shares free content on YouTube. Located in the Metro Atlanta area, she lives with her husband Steven and two children.
Bell shares, “God has big plans for your life. You are unique, handcrafted by God, and nobody knows this better than God Himself. But can you recognize the greatness in you? We truly limit God when we don’t allow Him to take us through the infamous transformation process He’s so known for. No matter what stage of life you are in, there is something God is working on in your life. Though we each differ in the things God needs to work out in our lives, one thing we all have in common is that God needs to take us from our “Egypt” into our “Promised Land.” Leaving Egypt behind will help you leave behind past mistakes and hurts and a life you no longer want to live and embrace the promises of God so you can fulfill your God-given assignment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melony Bell’s new book brings perspective to the realities of embracing forgiveness, letting go of past hurts, and moving forward in God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leaving Egypt Behind: Your Journey to Inner Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
