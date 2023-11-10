Meet Central from Scandinavian Spaces
The dining/lounge hybrid.
Austin, TX, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scandinavian Spaces introduces the contract market to Central - an ergonomic dining chair that puts people at the heart of its design. The shift in the workplace is happening, and Central supports the evolution.
The hybrid chair sits at dining height and feels like a lounge. The flexibility allows you to build character in various spaces. Clean lines and stylized angles lend Central its sophisticated fashion. The chair's captivating frame has rectangular legs in solid ash, oak, or steel, all available in various finishes. Uniquely upholstered, the subtle stitching details on the seat and back are beyond beautiful.
The designer, bonpart studio, led by Verena Waidmann and Lukas Gstöttner, focuses on creating pieces that have a meaningful and honest connection with the user. In creating Central, bonpart aimed for timeless beauty and intelligent solutions, resulting in the lounge/dining combo. Central provides calmness with clear-lined shapes and a soft landing that envelops its occupant.
"When we take a seat in a chair, especially in an easy chair, it is about a moment of arrival, rest, and relaxation. As the name Central suggests, it is about the feeling of being centered in a place." -Designer bonpart.
Central deserves the attention. The hybrid chair bridges the gap between dining and lounge, opening up a world of opportunities when navigating the workplace of today's interior landscape.
About The Company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
