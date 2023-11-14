Elysian Wordsmith’s New Book, “The Quest of the Seven Blades: Book I: The Great Tree's Labyrinth,” Follows a Young Man Who Must Save the Land of Arcadia from Destruction
New York, NY, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elysian Wordsmith, a young writer who wrote his first book by the age of sixteen, has completed his most recent book, “The Quest of the Seven Blades: Book I: The Great Tree's Labyrinth”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young hero who must locate the legendary Seven Blades in order to save the land of Arcadia in the ultimate battle of good versus evil.
With a lifelong love for reading and writing stories starting from childhood, Elysian Wordsmith has always dreamed of becoming an author. With Loki, his loyal cat, they have spent many hours together for years thinking of adventures to take their imaginations on. Five years later, Elysian has enjoyed writing nine books and many short stories with Loki by his side.
“A talking rock burned into his hand, an ancient sword that craves blood, and the impending doom of his home country of Arcadia,” writes Elysian. “Can Kal, a young man, and his best friend Amelia successfully traverse the Great Tree’s Labyrinth and finally begin their adventure in search of the Seven Blades and the Paladins who wield them in time to lead the charge against Arcadia’s aggressors?”
Published by Fulton Books, Elysian Wordsmith’s book will take readers on an unforgettable mystical adventure as Kal and Amelia embark on a life changing quest in which the fate of their world hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Elysian weaves a character-driven novel that’s sure to leave readers spellbound, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Quest of the Seven Blades: Book I: The Great Tree's Labyrinth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories