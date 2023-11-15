Danielle Paige’s New Book, "Her Mama's Poetry Book," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems That Explores the Emotions and Experiences That New Mothers Often Encounter
New York, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Danielle Paige, a Boston native who has been writing poetry since her grandmother introduced her to Maya Angelou at the very young age of ten, has completed her most recent book, “Her Mama's Poetry Book”: a poignant collection of poems that describe the first few years of motherhood and the joys and challenges that come along with it.
“‘Her Mama’s Poetry Book’ is about a new mom during her early years of motherhood,” writes Danielle. “It’s about balancing a relationship while being new parents. It’s about self-awareness, self-love, acceptance, and forgiveness. It’s about honesty, but mostly, it’s a book about love. ‘Her Mama’s Poetry’ is a love note to her daughter and a reminder to herself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Danielle Paige’s book is inspired by the birth of the author’s own daughter and her experiences during her first year of motherhood. Thought-provoking and stirring, Danielle aims to connect with other new mothers to help them realize that they are not alone and have the strength within them to overcome whatever obstacles they might be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Her Mama's Poetry Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
