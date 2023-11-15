J. H. Catch’s New Book, "Picture Perfect," Follows a New Doctor Who Accepts a Position at a Clinic Where the Previous Doctors Have Vanished Without a Trace
New York, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. H. Catch has completed her most recent book, “Picture Perfect”: a gripping tale that centers around a young doctor who accepts a position at a small-town clinic in Franklin, Tennessee, where all the previous doctors before him have mysteriously disappeared.
Born in Johnson City, New York, author J. H. Catch grew up in the beautiful bayous of Louisiana. Her career in journalism and medicine led her down a path into writing fiction, and both her faith and family are one of the most important things to her. Currently, J. H. Catch lives in Maryland with her husband, two boys, two cats, and one dog.
Catch shares, “Dr. Martin Sanders is a young doctor who just landed his first job. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland, and the job is in Franklin, Tennessee. The new job is in a small town at a clinic that for some reason cannot keep a doctor on staff, as every doctor leaves abruptly and goes missing. Sanders is determined to make the most out of his position there and to be the doctor ongoing for the clinic; however, on his travels to the town, he has a run of bad luck, and his car breaks down. Although he receives help from the townspeople, they are very quiet about the previous doctors and their disappearances. The more questions he asks, the more silent the town folk become.
“Thinking this to be just because he is a Yankee, he starts his job with hope and works until his fourth month at the clinic. Dr. Martin Sanders notices an old painting on the wall of the office, daily, that just doesn’t look like it belongs, and one day he decides to take a closer look. He falls into the painting, dropping him into another world, a clinic seemingly like his own, only it is heaven. The town from which he came in Tennessee is purgatory. After serving his time there, he has a higher calling, but he isn’t the only person there. Every doctor that went missing is there too, even his mother.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. H. Catch’s book is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale that will take readers along on an unforgettable journey as Dr. Sanders’s life is forever changed by one simple choice. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Picture Perfect” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Picture Perfect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Johnson City, New York, author J. H. Catch grew up in the beautiful bayous of Louisiana. Her career in journalism and medicine led her down a path into writing fiction, and both her faith and family are one of the most important things to her. Currently, J. H. Catch lives in Maryland with her husband, two boys, two cats, and one dog.
Catch shares, “Dr. Martin Sanders is a young doctor who just landed his first job. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland, and the job is in Franklin, Tennessee. The new job is in a small town at a clinic that for some reason cannot keep a doctor on staff, as every doctor leaves abruptly and goes missing. Sanders is determined to make the most out of his position there and to be the doctor ongoing for the clinic; however, on his travels to the town, he has a run of bad luck, and his car breaks down. Although he receives help from the townspeople, they are very quiet about the previous doctors and their disappearances. The more questions he asks, the more silent the town folk become.
“Thinking this to be just because he is a Yankee, he starts his job with hope and works until his fourth month at the clinic. Dr. Martin Sanders notices an old painting on the wall of the office, daily, that just doesn’t look like it belongs, and one day he decides to take a closer look. He falls into the painting, dropping him into another world, a clinic seemingly like his own, only it is heaven. The town from which he came in Tennessee is purgatory. After serving his time there, he has a higher calling, but he isn’t the only person there. Every doctor that went missing is there too, even his mother.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. H. Catch’s book is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale that will take readers along on an unforgettable journey as Dr. Sanders’s life is forever changed by one simple choice. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Picture Perfect” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Picture Perfect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories