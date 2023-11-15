Sheila D. Zemp’s New Book, "He Came Back to Me," is a Stunning Tale of Two Lovers Who, After Being Apart for Years, Rediscover Their Passion for Each Other
Perry, OK, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheila D. Zemp, a loving wife and proud mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book “He Came Back to Me”: a gripping romance that finds a young woman named Sarah Beth reunited with a former flame, whose past presents a problem for any potential future they might share together.
“Her life was just beginning after graduation when he came back into her life,” writes Zemp. “She never realized he was the one she compared all the other men to since that kiss they shared so long ago. Her love for him is now unconditional, and she knows they were brought back together for a reason. He had turmoil in his life, and she made him see he didn’t have to continue that lifestyle. Near-death experiences made them both realize what future they wanted, and it wasn’t with anyone other than each other.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheila D. Zemp’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Sarah works to change Hunter for the better, helping him to see the error of his ways and turn his life around for not only himself but their relationship. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, Zemp weaves a character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “He Came Back to Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
