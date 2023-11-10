Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Hackensack Financial Center Manager
Elmwood Park, NJ, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Yuber Calzadilla as the new Financial Center Manager of Spencer Savings Bank’s Hackensack location. The financial center is located at 240 Essex Street in Hackensack, NJ. Yuber is responsible for leading and managing customer relationship development, local community engagement and the day-to-day operations of the center.
"We are excited to welcome Yuber to the Spencer team," stated George Celentano, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. "Yuber is a strong leader who is passionate about building long-term customer relationships and making a positive impact in the Hackensack community. We look forward to his future growth and success with Spencer.”
Yuber has almost a decade of leadership and bank management experience. Prior to joining Spencer, he served as a Vice President, Market Manager for a large regional bank. He is skilled in branch operations, leading and coaching teams, community development, customer relationship development and driving business growth. Yuber is fluent in Spanish and able to service the Hispanic community as well. He also has a background in Human Resources and is an excellent communicator who is skilled in employee engagement, performance management, retention strategies, etc.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
