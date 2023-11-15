Adrian D. Nelson’s New Book, “Church Boy Love: Book 2: The Hunted,” Follows One Man's Attempts to Survive After a Single Choice Leaves Him Pursued by Dangerous Enemies
Hartford, CT, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adrian D. Nelson, a native of Jamaica who moved to the United States thirteen years ago, has completed his most recent book, “Church Boy Love: Book 2: The Hunted”: a stirring tale based on true events of one young man’s struggles as he gets drawn into an enthralling journey where he finds himself being chased down by dangerous, supernatural enemies.
Currently a resident of Connecticut, author Adrian Nelson is a single dad and a hardworking, successful federal employee and a part-time DJ who has played countless parties and over two hundred weddings. Before moving to America, Nelson’s career back in Jamaica was as a journalist and reporter, which spanned over two decades.
Nelson writes, “Would you put your life as you knew it on the line for a loved one, or leave them to face their own judgment for a wrong they committed? You pulled it off. But just when you thought it was all over and you were the savior of the day, all hell broke loose as the tables turned, and you were now on the run and being hunted in the worst possible way.
“Street remained a loyal teenage church boy, but made one drastic decision out of loyalty that led him straight into the most hellish experience and being hunted by everyone and even the unimaginable. A story of survival. A supernatural story of unbelief versus faith. A story of determination. A story of love, and the price he had to pay.
“This is the sequel to Street’s incredible journey with mind-blowing situations and consequences that you pray you will never find yourself in. But he did. This is a story that no one would ever tell because most wouldn’t believe. Rule 1: Don’t ever fall in love again until your heart can handle it. Rule 2: Don’t ever enter a dance competition, again. Rule 3: No more street brawls. Rule 4: Spend more time at church. Rule 5: Never travel alone after dark, but if you do, never, ever look her in the eyes, if you should encounter her. Street broke all five rules that came with severe consequences as he became: The Hunted.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adrian D. Nelson’s book is the latest in the author’s “Church Boy Love” series and will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on Street’s riveting quest to survive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Church Boy Love: Book 2: The Hunted” is a gripping and potent tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Church Boy Love: Book 2: The Hunted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
