Author Kate Lechnir’s New Book, "Take Me to the Rivers," Follows the Author’s Journey by Boat Across Some of America’s Greatest Rivers, Along with Her Husband
Recent release “Take Me to the Rivers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kate Lechnir is a collection of short stories that describe the people and places the author and her husband explored during their travels across some of America's most famous waterways, from boating down the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland River, and the Tennessee Tombigbee River to Mobile Bay and the Florida Intracoastal in the Fall of 2018.
Punta Gorda, FL, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kate Lechnir, who has made a living as a writer all her working life, has completed her new book, “Take Me to the Rivers”: a collection of journal entries and short stories that document the author and her husband’s journeys across some of America’s greatest rivers, and the various people and instances they experienced along the way.
With a degree in English from Indiana University, author Kate Lechnir was hired as the editor in charge of production at Pathescope Educational Media, and later earned her living as an independent writer and film producer. Lechnir has written for a variety of companies, including Encyclopedia Britannica, The Associated Press, Hilton Hotels, and McDonald’s, and spent the last fifteen years of her working life teaching English for Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College on the St. Croix Reservation Community. Now retired, the author continues to volunteer teaching English in both public and private schools.
“‘Take Me to the Rivers’ chronicles my husband's and my fifteen-hundred-mile journey by boat to both remote and well-traveled parts of some of the greatest rivers of America,” writes Lechnir. “Setting out on a course to Punta Gorda, Florida, we began our river adventures on the Upper Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin, continuing all the way through St. Louis, Missouri. We then found ourselves in the wild and ruthless wilderness of the Mississippi River up to the junction of the Ohio River. We traveled up the Ohio to the Kentucky Lakes, where we rested for several days and got a glimpse of the elegant and pampered side of river boating. Continuing south, we entered remote areas that had yet to be charted in GPS. Traveling on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Rivers, through Mobile Bay, we finally arrived on the Florida Intracoastal. In October 2018, our trip was cut short abruptly and with finality in Panama City when Hurricane Michael destroyed our boat and our dreams of boating our way through retirement.
“The book is written as a series of everyday short stories—stories about the people we met and the rivers that tried to swallow us alive. With its in-depth descriptions, it provides interesting insights for ‘Quimby's Guide’ travelers as well as for those who have only been able to dream of boating from Wisconsin to Florida. In addition, the uniqueness of the river people we met on this journey and the extreme river and weather conditions we lived through will make this book appealing to an adventurous and curious audience.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kate Lechnir’s enthralling tale will take readers along on the author’s journey as she reflects upon the close encounters with the people she and her husband met along the way, and how each of these strangers came to have a lasting impact on them both. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Take Me to the Rivers” is a thrilling travelog that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
