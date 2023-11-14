Author PK Mags’s New Book, “Time Terror: Defending Jesus,” Follows a CIA Agent Who Journeys to the Past to Protect Jesus and Christianity from a Time Traveling Assassin
Recent release “Time Terror: Defending Jesus” from Newman Springs Publishing author PK Mags is a fascinating tale that centers around CIA operative Miguel Sanchez, who is tasked with the mission of defending Jesus and the Holy Family from a time traveler who has gone back in time to murder Christ as an infant, so His preaching, crucifixion and resurrection cannot lead to the salvation of humanity.
New York, NY, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PK Mags, a graduate of Gettysburg College who lives in Pennsylvania with his wife and his two daughters, has completed his new book, “Time Terror: Defending Jesus”: a gripping novel that follows a young CIA agent who must travel back in time and defend Jesus from a time traveling assassin hell-bent on destroying Christianity and the world.
“The CIA runs a top-secret program conducting time jumps to the past to observe and understand historical events,” writes Mags. “Ahmed Faquar has a psychotic fantasy—he fires his pistol and executes Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. For decades, he has dreamed of inflicting a death blow to the United States and Western civilization.
“Faquar discovers the time-travel project and conducts a successful raid on the facility. Now, with a stolen time machine, Faquar and his terrorist cell aim to destroy freedom, liberty, and Christianity before these beliefs begin.
“The president orders Miguel Sanchez, a young CIA operator, and his team to chase the terrorists two thousand years into the past. The mission: defend Jesus, eliminate the terrorists, and preserve the world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, PK Mags’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they journey with agent Sanchez to take on those that wish to erase Christianity from the world’s timeline and destroy the Western world. But will Sanchez have what it takes to keep Jesus from harm, or will the future of humanity and the entire world be shattered by a mad man?
Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Time Terror: Defending Jesus” is a suspense-filled ride that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Time Terror: Defending Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
