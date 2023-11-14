Author PK Mags’s New Book, “Time Terror: Defending Jesus,” Follows a CIA Agent Who Journeys to the Past to Protect Jesus and Christianity from a Time Traveling Assassin

Recent release “Time Terror: Defending Jesus” from Newman Springs Publishing author PK Mags is a fascinating tale that centers around CIA operative Miguel Sanchez, who is tasked with the mission of defending Jesus and the Holy Family from a time traveler who has gone back in time to murder Christ as an infant, so His preaching, crucifixion and resurrection cannot lead to the salvation of humanity.