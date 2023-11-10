AI Company Issues the First Ever of It's Kind "Certificate of Digital Birth"
Elizabeth Marie Price, a business owner from Addison, Texas has the notable distinction of being the first human ever to receive a "Certificate of Digital Birth." So what is it, and what does it mean? We're all familiar with a "Birth Certificate." The official document that details who we are, and when we were physically brought into this world. But it is the 21st century, and the advancements of new technology is ushering in a new kind of document to consider.
Dallas, TX, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Technology entrepreneur Blake Lind believes that our physical birth is just the beginning of our journey, and the next phase begins with our digital birth. "When our physical self moves on, it shouldn't have to be the end of our story. Why should our identities end with the static culmination of our past actions, photos, videos, and writings?" said Lind. He believes there should be something more, and it begins with our digital birth.
Lind is the Co-Founder of Elysian, an AI tech company where people can go to be digitally born. Elysian enables people to create a lifelike virtual version of themselves by digitally transferring their unique characteristics. Lind explains, "Being digitally born is a way that we can extend our physical self into the digital realm. In the big scheme of things, we're only here for a very short period of time, and by creating a digital version, we're reaching beyond our physical boundaries and establishing a representation of ourselves that can continue on for thousands of years into the future."
It's an interesting concept. By creating a digital version, it enables people hundreds and even thousands of years from now to experience what it would be like interacting with us long after our physical self is no longer here. By integrating advanced AI modeling, our digital versions can independently communicate with fresh and original content, making each interaction feel unique, rather than a system that simply reels off prerecorded audio or video clips.
The process of creating a digital birth doesn't require any special equipment, development skills, or excessive financial resources that one might expect with a technology of this caliber. Anyone can become digitally born within just a few minutes on the platform. And just like our physical birth, our newly born digital version can then grow, learn, and develop over time Once created, the event is recorded, time stamped, officially documented within the Elysian system, and issued a Certificate of Digital Birth. Lind feels that just like our physical birth, its' important for there to be a record of our digital birth. "Since our digital birth represents a transcendence of our physical self into the digital realm, its important to create the necessary official records and preserve them accordingly," said Lind.
Elysian represents the first ever of it's kind platform that that provides people with a way to digitally transcend themselves, and create a unique legacy that will endure for generations. To view the first ever "Certificate of Digital Birth, visit Elizabeth's profile at ElysianAI.com/BettePrice
To learn more about Elysian, or how to begin the next phase of your journey, visit ElysianAI.com
