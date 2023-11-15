Authors Carlos & Mary Pena’s New Book, "The Creative Imagination of Arthur," is a Thrilling Tale of a Young Boy Who Dreams of Creating Monsters and Telling Stories
Recent release “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Carlos & Mary Pena centers around Arthur, a young boy who longs to be creative like his artist parents, but desires to create monsters, not paintings. When he goes to school, Arthur shares his monster creations with his friends, impressing them with his imaginative story about the silly and scary creatures.
Farmington, NM, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carlos & Mary Pena have completed their new book, “The Creative Imagination of Arthur”: a charming story of a young boy who dreams up incredible stories of monster and mayhem using his incredible imagination, impressing all his friends at school with his tall tales.
“Although Arthur's life appeared dull to people, in his mind was a whole world that was waiting to be explored,” writes Carlos and Mary. “Arthur had obstacles in his life like every boy and girl. Through his imagination, Arthur was able to deal with the challenges of his daily life. His parents, teachers, and friends help his dream grow into a beautiful reality.
“When you see Arthur doing the things that he loves, he shines like a bright star waiting to be discovered. The more he learns about becoming an artist, the bigger his world grows and the creatures who live on each planet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carlos & Mary Pena’s engaging tale is a wonderful look at the power of a child’s imagination, and what they can think up when unimpeded and allowed to be as creative as they can be. With vibrant artwork to help bring their story to life, “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” is sure to delight readers of all ages and inspire them to tap into their own imaginations to think up stories for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Although Arthur's life appeared dull to people, in his mind was a whole world that was waiting to be explored,” writes Carlos and Mary. “Arthur had obstacles in his life like every boy and girl. Through his imagination, Arthur was able to deal with the challenges of his daily life. His parents, teachers, and friends help his dream grow into a beautiful reality.
“When you see Arthur doing the things that he loves, he shines like a bright star waiting to be discovered. The more he learns about becoming an artist, the bigger his world grows and the creatures who live on each planet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carlos & Mary Pena’s engaging tale is a wonderful look at the power of a child’s imagination, and what they can think up when unimpeded and allowed to be as creative as they can be. With vibrant artwork to help bring their story to life, “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” is sure to delight readers of all ages and inspire them to tap into their own imaginations to think up stories for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories