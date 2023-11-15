Authors Carlos & Mary Pena’s New Book, "The Creative Imagination of Arthur," is a Thrilling Tale of a Young Boy Who Dreams of Creating Monsters and Telling Stories

Recent release “The Creative Imagination of Arthur” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Carlos & Mary Pena centers around Arthur, a young boy who longs to be creative like his artist parents, but desires to create monsters, not paintings. When he goes to school, Arthur shares his monster creations with his friends, impressing them with his imaginative story about the silly and scary creatures.