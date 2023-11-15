Laura Sarnak’s new book, “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home,” is the Heartwarming True Story of a Rescue Chicken Who Was Given a Fresh Start
Recent release “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura Sarnak is a delightful children’s book that tells the story of Gabby, a chicken who was kept locked up in a small red cage that left her exposed to the elements. When Gabby is rescued by a kind woman, she finds out just how great life can be.
Exeter, PA, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laura Sarnak, a true animal lover and keeper of Gabby the chicken, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home”: a charming and inspiring children’s story about a rescue chicken getting a second chance at life.
Sarnak writes, “Based on a true story of perseverance and love, ‘The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home’ is about a lonely little chicken who begins the adventure of a lifetime as she begins her journey from being all alone in a little red cage to a great big backyard, filled with new friends and experiences!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Sarnak’s heartfelt tale begins as Gabby the chicken is frightened in her tiny red cage. Her cage leaves her exposed to all sorts of weather, and the only companionship she has is with the kind mailman who brings her bread. As a storm rolls into town, the mailman leaves Gabby an umbrella to protect her from the rain. The storm is scary, but the very next day, Gabby is in for a life-changing surprise.
Gabby wakes up to find several people around her typically vacant cage, and they’re talking about a woman named Miss Emma. When Miss Emma arrives, Gabby realizes that she is being rescued! Miss Emma gently transports the nervous chicken to her house, where Gabby finds a spacious, grass-filled backyard and other chickens to show her the ropes. With the help of Miss Emma and her new chicken friends, Gabby adjusts to her new happy life. Gabby the chicken’s uplifting true story teaches young readers that love and friendship will persevere.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
