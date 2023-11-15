Laura Sarnak’s new book, “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home,” is the Heartwarming True Story of a Rescue Chicken Who Was Given a Fresh Start

Recent release “The Adventures of Gabby: Gabby Gets a New Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura Sarnak is a delightful children’s book that tells the story of Gabby, a chicken who was kept locked up in a small red cage that left her exposed to the elements. When Gabby is rescued by a kind woman, she finds out just how great life can be.