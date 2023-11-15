Author Bradley Scott Llano’s New Book, "Love Letters to Lisa," is the Beautiful and Heartwarming Story of the Author and His Wife Joining Together Again After Separating
Recent release “Love Letters to Lisa” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bradley Scott Llano is a captivating story about the resilience of the love shared between the author and his first wife, Lisa, interspersed with actual love letters he wrote to her as they navigated the reconciliation process together, working through their past issues for a brand-new future.
San Antonio, TX, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bradley Scott Llano has completed his new book, “Love Letters to Lisa”: a powerful true story that follows the highs and lows of the author’s relationship with his wife and the obstacles they overcame together, including a separation and their eventual reunion.
Llano shares, “On October 6, 2021, two people, a man and a woman, embarked on a journey together. This was to be a journey of reconciliation. The man and woman were Lisa and Brad—my first wife and me.
“We had been separated by space and time. Our story has been tested by all the emotions of humanity and the judgments of insanity. We have traveled through years and across miles, lived in reality and in dreams, to finally miraculously reunite.
“This is a love story of exceptional highs and tremendous lows. This is a story of vigilance, perseverance, and steadfast commitment. This story is for all those who cherish relationships.
“Throughout the reconciliation process, I have written several love letters to Lisa, which have become the best therapy for us that money cannot buy. At a certain point, it became obvious that I needed to write our whole story. This book contains that story and the love letters that have inspired its telling.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bradley Scott Llano’s heartfelt tale contains the actual letters written by the author to his wife interwoven with the narrative of how he and Lisa came to be, fell apart, and found each other again through it all. Expertly paced and emotionally explosive, Llano aims to connect with readers of all backgrounds to show how true love can always find a way to overcome whatever obstacle it faces.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love Letters to Lisa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
