Author Romanovski Zephirin’s New Book, "Geopolitics of Globalization: Networked Americas," Explores the Geopolitical Movement That Took Shape Following the Cold War Era
Recent release “Geopolitics of Globalization: Networked Americas” from Covenant Books author Romanovski Zephirin examines the shift in the geopolitical sphere following the Cold War in which America emerged as a dominant power structure in the world, leading to a globalization movement that sparked increasing changes in international migration, demographic growth, and policies.
Brooklyn, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Romanovski Zephirin, who teaches human geography and world issues at the City University of New York, has completed his new book, “Geopolitics of Globalization: Networked Americas”: a thought-provoking read that analyzes the geoeconomics of globalization and its theoretical implications for geo-sociology and politics of scales through economic integrative arrangements, transnational migration flows, city growth, and urban governance as a matter of political geography and critical geopolitics in the Americas.
Along with his teaching responsibilities, author Romanovski Zephirin, PhD, is an editorial board member of "Journal of Public Policy and Administration" at Science Publishing Group in New York, USA. He is also a peer reviewer for the academic journals of “Development in Practice,” Oxford, the UK, and “La Revue Européenne des Migrations Internationales,” Poitiers, France. The author’s work focuses on economic regionalization, globalization, political geography, geopolitics, international relations, foreign policy, immigration, political demography, territorial development, cities, and the Americas.
“The book shows that from the last two decades of the twentieth century and the end of the Cold War in 1991, a shift occurred in inter-American geopolitics as the United States emerged as the dominant global structural power. The post–Cold War international relations and new geopolitics are predominantly driven by geoeconomic rationales and outclass the old Cold War geopolitics overwhelmingly dominated by state politics and security strategies. The post–Cold War geopolitics is largely tied to globalization as integrated flows laying out various interrelated social, economic, political, and geographical networks in the Americas. As a result, the book states that the geopolitics of globalization sparks a geo-sociology and politics of scales, shaping political geography and internal-external politics and policies through the causes and effects of free trade areas, transnational migrations, human settlement patterns, ethnocultural, and demographic changes, city growth, and urban governance challenges,” writes Zephirin.
“As well as discussing the issues of migration and cities, the book merges territoriality, geopolitics, and globalization in the broader existing theoretical literature and analyzes the implications for the research community at large.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Romanovski Zephirin’s new book provides an eye-opening expedition that will appeal to students, academics, policy makers, journalists, activists, and globalists looking for fresh thinking in the interplay of globalization and geopolitics in an era of global migration in global cities.
Readers can purchase “Geopolitics of Globalization: Networked Americas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
