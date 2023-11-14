Author Jim Dick’s New Book, “The ABCs of Living: Stories from Birth to Old Age” Shares a Lifetime of Memories from the Great Depression to Today
Recent release “The ABCs of Living: Stories from Birth to Old Age” from Covenant Books author Jim Dick presents the life story of a progressive farmer and steward of the land, a community builder, and a gentleman.
Bismarck, ND, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Dick was a retired farmer from Ransom County, North Dakota. Jim has recently passed away but was able to see his new book, “The ABCs of Living: Stories from Birth to Old Age” come to life. It is a memoir that serves as a guide for embracing life, appreciating the past, and reflecting on what is to come.
Born during America’s Great Depression, author Jim Dick lived through the Dirty Thirties and World War II and later traveled the world with his beloved wife, Millie, dancing on six of the seven continents. His farming experience spanned from pitching wheat bundles into a threshing machine to operating high-tech farm equipment.
An early school report card noted that he was “inclined to mischief,” and he channeled that inquisitive nature into being a lifelong learner. Whether it was hosting twenty young farmers from countries around the world, growing some of the first peach trees to survive North Dakota winters, developing wildlife conservation plots, or circling the globe during retirement, Jim made the most of his life from humble beginnings.
Raised in a Christian family, he experienced being born again as a teen at Bible camp and was active in his rural church and community. “I am the luckiest person on this earth,” he said as he reflected back on his life, thanks to the peace, joy, and assurance granted when he opened his heart to Jesus.
Jim wrote, “Each morning when we get out of bed, we check the weather outside and adjust to it. Early in life, we begin to adjust to accommodate our physical build. If our genetics indicate that we will be short of stature, we don’t plan on playing basketball in college, but rather, down the road, will purchase a stepstool to have handy in the kitchen, and we might need to buy a cushion to place on the car seat behind the steering wheel. Farmers are always adjusting because of the changing weather, but the biggest adjustment for agriculture over the years has been the rapid change in the machinery. Our great-grandparents turned the sod while walking behind a one-bottom plow pulled by a team of oxen. Then came the steam engine, followed by the small gas-powered tractors, and later my generation sat on an iron seat ahead of a three-bottom plow, thinking that we were very modern. A generation later, farmers had adjusted to the quad track that pulled twelve-bottoms to plow the land, and now in 2022, many of these larger plows are parked in the weeds after being replaced with no-till tractor implements.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Dick’s new book offers nearly a century of acquired wisdom from a truly remarkable man.
Readers can purchase “The ABCs of Living: Stories from Birth to Old Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born during America’s Great Depression, author Jim Dick lived through the Dirty Thirties and World War II and later traveled the world with his beloved wife, Millie, dancing on six of the seven continents. His farming experience spanned from pitching wheat bundles into a threshing machine to operating high-tech farm equipment.
An early school report card noted that he was “inclined to mischief,” and he channeled that inquisitive nature into being a lifelong learner. Whether it was hosting twenty young farmers from countries around the world, growing some of the first peach trees to survive North Dakota winters, developing wildlife conservation plots, or circling the globe during retirement, Jim made the most of his life from humble beginnings.
Raised in a Christian family, he experienced being born again as a teen at Bible camp and was active in his rural church and community. “I am the luckiest person on this earth,” he said as he reflected back on his life, thanks to the peace, joy, and assurance granted when he opened his heart to Jesus.
Jim wrote, “Each morning when we get out of bed, we check the weather outside and adjust to it. Early in life, we begin to adjust to accommodate our physical build. If our genetics indicate that we will be short of stature, we don’t plan on playing basketball in college, but rather, down the road, will purchase a stepstool to have handy in the kitchen, and we might need to buy a cushion to place on the car seat behind the steering wheel. Farmers are always adjusting because of the changing weather, but the biggest adjustment for agriculture over the years has been the rapid change in the machinery. Our great-grandparents turned the sod while walking behind a one-bottom plow pulled by a team of oxen. Then came the steam engine, followed by the small gas-powered tractors, and later my generation sat on an iron seat ahead of a three-bottom plow, thinking that we were very modern. A generation later, farmers had adjusted to the quad track that pulled twelve-bottoms to plow the land, and now in 2022, many of these larger plows are parked in the weeds after being replaced with no-till tractor implements.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Dick’s new book offers nearly a century of acquired wisdom from a truly remarkable man.
Readers can purchase “The ABCs of Living: Stories from Birth to Old Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories