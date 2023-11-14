Author Patricia Schmidgall’s New Book, "Face the Phase," is a Compelling Series of Stories That Explore the Different Phases of Life That Women Often Face
Recent release “Face the Phase” from Covenant Books author Patricia Schmidgall is a stunning collection of short stories inspired by the different scenarios throughout life that women often encounter and how each moment can be traversed through a Biblical perspective and one's connection with God.
Pekin, IL, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Schmidgall, who holds a degree in psychology, has completed her new book, “Face the Phase”: a collection of short stories examining the different stages of life that women often find themselves in, exploring how to navigate such circumstances and discover inner strength through God’s guidance.
Author Patricia Schmidgall has worked for many years as a mobile crisis clinician, with her responsibilities include responding to situations in the community, hospitals, and jails. Depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and suicidal attempts are not uncommon occurrences. Working with shattered people has given the author the drive to write about ways to face life’s situations. From the perspective of a wife and mother, she has chosen to target women in order that together we can examine God’s solutions to every aspect of our lives.
“As women navigate life, we encounter a variety of scenarios for which we must be cognizant of our goals and purpose,” shares Schmidgall. “Transitioning from romance, to midlife, and finally senior years, we find that the road is filled with both joy and complexity. Beyond personal drive, women can find direction and strength through God's Word. There are answers for the bumps in our road. With a biblical perspective, women can gracefully face each phase of life as God is not surprised by any situation that arises. ‘I can do all things by Christ who strengthens me’ (Philippians 4:13).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Schmidgall’s new book is a powerful resource to help readers understand that, despite life’s situations not always turning out as planned, every failure is a part of God’s life for them. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Schmidgall aims to connect with her readers, opening their eyes to the importance of standing strong through all of life’s little phases and the importance of allowing God to guide them along.
Readers can purchase “Face the Phase” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
