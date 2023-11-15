Author Francia D. Ross’s New Book, “A Journey to Recovery,” is a Thoughtful Discussion of How Being a Well-Balanced Individual is Required to Complete Any Journey in Life
Recent release “A Journey to Recovery” from Covenant Books author Francia D. Ross explores the different types of journeys a person can be on in life, whether physical, spiritual, or mental, and how all aspects of oneself are interconnected. By keeping these aspects aligned and equally developed and harmonious, Ross reveals how any life changing journey can be possible.
Havre De Grace, MD, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francia D. Ross, who currently resides in Maryland with her husband and children, has completed her new book, “A Journey to Recovery”: a faith-based read designed to help readers who may feel stuck in their own journeys throughout life, encouraging them to develop all aspects of themselves to move ahead with their transformations.
Born in Barbados, where she spent her formative years, author Francia D. Ross migrated to New York at a young age and went on to attain her BA in early childhood education with a master’s in school building and leadership. In her spare time, the author enjoys reading, writing, puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Ross shares, “Everyone is on a journey of one sort or another, but we are all on a journey nonetheless. On this journey, we must take our ‘whole’ self with us. Division is not an option because a man divided against himself cannot stand. Therefore, on this journey, some things will have to die, and some will simply have to be let go. Parts of us will need to be changed, transformed, released, and/or rebuilt. Metamorphosis must occur on this Journey to Recovery.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Francia D. Ross’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences with journeys and life changing transformations to highlight the ways in which people often divide themselves, and how they can find internal unity once more. Stirring and enlightening, Ross weaves an invaluable tool that will help guide any reader through whatever change they might be facing, from the psychological to the intellectual, helping them ultimately become a more complete individual.
Readers can purchase “A Journey to Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
