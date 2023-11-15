Author Francia D. Ross’s New Book, “A Journey to Recovery,” is a Thoughtful Discussion of How Being a Well-Balanced Individual is Required to Complete Any Journey in Life

Recent release “A Journey to Recovery” from Covenant Books author Francia D. Ross explores the different types of journeys a person can be on in life, whether physical, spiritual, or mental, and how all aspects of oneself are interconnected. By keeping these aspects aligned and equally developed and harmonious, Ross reveals how any life changing journey can be possible.