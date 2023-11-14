Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "The Adventures of Gizmo and Kimora," is a Fun-to-Read Children’s Book That is Also Educational for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “The Adventures of Gizmo and Kimora” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris is a creative children’s story that will delight the active imaginations of young readers and listeners.
Albany, NY, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon E. Harris, who has always been an avid reader, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Gizmo and Kimora”: a children’s story that celebrates the beauty of nature and its creatures, the active sounds of animals as they move about through their habitat, and the sounds that they utter. This book allows readers to become familiar with different creatures of the wild, to develop their appreciation of the mysteries of the earth on which we live, and to participate in accepting the animal kingdom as part of the colorful beauty of planet Earth. They are challenged to recall the names and sounds of certain animals, and they are also challenged to spell those names.
Author Sharon E. Harris enjoyed reading books of different categories growing up, but mystery books were her favorite. Her passion for reading did not wane even into adulthood. She continues to read relentlessly and has passed on the passion of reading to her children. She was a storyteller to her children. She read books with them, and they enjoyed every moment of those special times. She challenged her young children to read, and at the end of reading a book, she encouraged them to tell the stories of the book from beginning to end from memory. That helped to sharpen their memories and gave them the ability to develop precise attention to detail. Doing that increased their appetite for books because they became proud of being able to relay the wonderful and exciting stories they read in their favorite books.
Sharon E. Harris believes that a book, no matter the age of its audience, must be compelling in driving its readers to imagine a world where anything is possible.
Harris writes, “Kimora rubbed her eyes as she tried to wake up. She finally fluttered her eyes open, and there was her mother’s face hovering over her. ‘Wake up, sleepyhead,’ she said gently. ‘Why?’ she asked sleepily. It was still dark outside, and she felt like she had just fallen asleep, and here was her mother waking her up. ‘Road trip, honey, remember?’ said her mother. She thought for a moment, then her eyes widened. ‘Grandma and Grandpa!’ she said excitedly. It was going to be a long ride as they head to the country to visit her mom’s parents; six hours to be exact.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris’s exciting tale invites readers to discover the world of those on the other side of the human race.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Gizmo and Kimora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
