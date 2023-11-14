Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "Kimora Goes to the Doctor" Helps Young Readers Understand the Importance of Why They Need to Go to the Doctor’s Office
Recent release “Kimora Goes to the Doctor” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris gives young readers the opportunity to understand that doctors and nurses administer that dreaded shot so that they can grow up healthy and strong.
Albany, NY, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon E. Harris, who believes that the pen is one of the most powerful tools mankind has at its disposal, has completed her new book, “Kimora Goes to the Doctor”: a children’s book that helps young readers understand that, while it may not be fun to visit the doctor, it’s an important step to help them stay healthy.
Author Sharon E. Harris believes that with the power of words, people can educate, inform, and empower each other so that they may maximize the greatness of their existence. Harris uses her gift of writing to build up what she believes is already embedded in the soul of mankind: the power to imagine, to reason, and to act on imaginations that are indeed possibilities.
Harris writes, “The nurse gave her a book to read. It had pictures of a heart, lungs, kidneys, and stomach. She learned different things about her stomach. Her mother read the big words with her, and while she was distracted, the nurse injected her quickly and efficiently, and by the time Kimora turned to look at the area to begin to cry, the nurse was putting a pretty Band-Aid on the injection area, and the little pinch she felt went away almost immediately. Kimora began to smile.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris’s original tale shows how a little girl is able to go through the process of getting a shot and finding out that it is not as bad as she thinks it will be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Kimora Goes to the Doctor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
