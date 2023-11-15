Author James Woodward’s New Book, "Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars: The Peaceful Picnic" Presents a Fun Way for Children to Learn About Insects and Their Natural Defenses
Recent release “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars: The Peaceful Picnic” from Page Publishing author James Woodward teaches an important lesson about greed and what happens when greed enters one’s heart.
Dayton, OH, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Woodward, who has always enjoyed reading, writing, and drawing, has completed his new book, “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars: The Peaceful Picnic”: a children’s book that shows how greed can separate even the best of friends.
Author James Woodward is currently working on the next book in the series, “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars.” Although this is the first book written by James, he intends to pursue his writing career. James was born and currently lives in Dayton, Ohio.
James writes, “Insectoid wars all began many, many years ago on a warm summer day in a little park in small-town America, when a then called 'Mr. Mantis' decided to become greedy. Eventually, the greed consumed Mr. Mantis to the point where even his best friend Mr. Dragonfly no longer wanted to hang out with Mr. Mantis! This started a conflict that eventually evolved into an all-out war! As the bugs chose different sides, ‘good versus evil,’ certain insects were chosen to command and ranks were formed which led to tactical skirmishes and then insects began evolving using armor and weapons. This is the first story about the Battle Bugs and the ensuing Insectoid wars that followed!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Woodward’s engaging tale offers entertainment as well as a valuable lesson.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars: The Peaceful Picnic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author James Woodward is currently working on the next book in the series, “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars.” Although this is the first book written by James, he intends to pursue his writing career. James was born and currently lives in Dayton, Ohio.
James writes, “Insectoid wars all began many, many years ago on a warm summer day in a little park in small-town America, when a then called 'Mr. Mantis' decided to become greedy. Eventually, the greed consumed Mr. Mantis to the point where even his best friend Mr. Dragonfly no longer wanted to hang out with Mr. Mantis! This started a conflict that eventually evolved into an all-out war! As the bugs chose different sides, ‘good versus evil,’ certain insects were chosen to command and ranks were formed which led to tactical skirmishes and then insects began evolving using armor and weapons. This is the first story about the Battle Bugs and the ensuing Insectoid wars that followed!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Woodward’s engaging tale offers entertainment as well as a valuable lesson.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Battle Bugs Insectoid Wars: The Peaceful Picnic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories