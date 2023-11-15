Author Neil Rogers’s New Book, "Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar," Explores the Business Skills the Author Gained from Bartending
Recent release “Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar” from Page Publishing author Neil Rogers is a fascinating and insightful look at the skills and lessons that the author gained throughout his time as a bartender and how these experiences translated into his later success as a sales executive.
Nashua, NH, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Neil Rogers, an award-winning sales executive and co-business owner with over 25 years of success in the marketing and promotional products industry, has completed his new book, “Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar”: a collection of life lessons and short stories from the author’s time as a bartender, and how his time behind the bar lead to important business skills that helped lead to lasting achievements throughout his career in sales.
Initially finding college challenging, author Neil Rogers graduated from Salem State University with honors. In 1995, Neil and his wife, Lori, founded Rogers Marketing, and they were recently named into the AIA Corporation Hall of Fame. During his 37-year career, Neil developed a proprietary Positive Activity™ 11-Step Process for sales and business development, on which he coaches and trains other professionals. He attributes much of his early and continued success to the lessons he learned in the years he spent behind the bar.
Neil and Lori raised their now-grown children in Southern New Hampshire. and on behalf of their child with autism, Neil and Lori advocate for the special needs community. They founded PASE (Parents Assisting Special Educators) to support special education classrooms and collaborated to start Life-Op, a classroom-based program for special needs adults. In his spare time, the author can be found on his road bike, in the gym or yoga studio, studying music, or dancing.
“If you are a young person struggling to find your footing and direction, I believe my story and the simple concepts outlined in the book will help,” writes Neil. “Also, for someone thinking about a job change and maybe considering sales, I think ‘Bar Tips’ will be of service to you. It will help because we speak simple concepts in simple language that you can quickly impart into what you are currently doing. The overarching mission encourages the reader to make incremental changes in current behaviors and methodology to improve desired results.”
“Finally, what I have written in the book is about what has worked for me. It is not absolute—more of a framework that I hope the reader will adapt as needed. So please take what I write, add to it, and adjust it to be a fully produced roadmap for success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Neil Rogers’s enlightening tale explores how bartending was the ultimate training experience for the author’s career, helping him learn how to quickly solve issues, master time management, and work on his social and interpersonal skills to help make connections that can all help lead to a successful sale. Thought-provoking and inspiring, “Bar Tips” is not only a guide for those seeking to make a name for themselves in sales but provides tips and advice that can be applied by readers to almost any industry.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
