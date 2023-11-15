Author Neil Rogers’s New Book, "Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar," Explores the Business Skills the Author Gained from Bartending

Recent release “Bar Tips: Everything I Needed to Know in Sales I Learned Behind the Bar” from Page Publishing author Neil Rogers is a fascinating and insightful look at the skills and lessons that the author gained throughout his time as a bartender and how these experiences translated into his later success as a sales executive.