Author Paul Martin’s Book, "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina," is a Deeply Moving Exploration of the Human Condition Amid the Vicissitudes of Modern Life
Recent release “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina” from Page Publishing author Paul Martin is a compelling story introducing Thomas Strongtree, a retiree whose chance discovery of old juvenile police records inspires a quest to reach out to each former detainee to see how their lives turned out after the difficulties of their youth. What follows is a stirring testament to the transformative power of faith.
Mentor, OH, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Martin, a married father, grandfather, and Third Order Franciscan who graduated from Case Western Reserve University as an English major and has spent the last forty-four years fixing bicycles, making violins, restoring furniture, assisting patients as a nurse’s aide, writing hospice life journals, and collecting stories, has completed his new book, “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina”: a thought-provoking work exploring the beauty and strength of the human spirit in the face of even the most daunting challenges.
At a flea market one Saturday morning, Thomas Strongtree, a retired woodworker, buys a pack of police-arrest fingerprint cards and mug shots for teenagers detained during the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. As a man who always followed the rules and now battles creeping regret in his later years, Strongtree wonders how their lives may have differed from his own. The “youthful offenders” would now be adults, and he wants to meet them.
A lawyer warns Strongtree the project could be dangerous. “If one of those guys turns out to be a judge or a minister, you’d be looking at a world of hurt for the rest of your life.”
Strongtree does it anyway, and as he talks to the young people, now adults, he hears life stories that echo and expand upon the great parables of the Bible. When his activities threaten to drop him into a legal hornet’s nest, he uses knowledge gleaned from a wise police patrolman who resembles the Bible’s rich young man and touches all the young people’s lives.
From a meeting with a school superintendent in New Jersey to an unforgettable conversation one afternoon and evening on Lake Chautauqua to an encounter with an eighty-one-year-old woman aerospace engineer, this book will leave readers reflecting on their own struggles, triumphs, regrets, and joys as they journey alongside Strongtree on his exceptional quest.
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Martin’s engrossing book is a fascinating story of human life and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
