Author Paul Martin’s Book, "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina," is a Deeply Moving Exploration of the Human Condition Amid the Vicissitudes of Modern Life

Recent release “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina” from Page Publishing author Paul Martin is a compelling story introducing Thomas Strongtree, a retiree whose chance discovery of old juvenile police records inspires a quest to reach out to each former detainee to see how their lives turned out after the difficulties of their youth. What follows is a stirring testament to the transformative power of faith.