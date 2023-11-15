Author John Schnitzer’s New Book, "The Pain Within," is a Personal Memoir That Shares the Author’s Empowering Journey Out of an Extremely Difficult Time
Recent release “The Pain Within” from Page Publishing author John Schnitzer is a revealing personal memoir that allows readers to glimpse into the mind of the author as he overcomes a very low point in his life.
Alden, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Schnitzer has completed his new book, “The Pain Within”: a striking autobiography written when the author was roughly thirty-six years of age.
During that time, the author went through depression and struggled with suicidal thoughts. He was mostly homeless and living out of his car, working when he could. Once a week, he stayed in a motel as long as his money lasted. This was where he wrote his story. He later pieced through it, putting it into chronological order.
Schnitzer writes, “This story is dedicated to everyone I have met through my life who helped make this novel possible. Without you, I couldn’t have found it so easy to put the meaning behind my story, the meaning of life. I hope to offer anyone who reads this tale the ability to overcome their depressions in life, at least to the point that they won’t attempt to take it from us. I found out from experience, the seriousness of depression and that things will eventually work themselves out if you are willing to put an effort into making it so, along with the patience necessary to allow that effort to happen.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Schnitzer’s reflective work offers an in-depth look into the author’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Pain Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
During that time, the author went through depression and struggled with suicidal thoughts. He was mostly homeless and living out of his car, working when he could. Once a week, he stayed in a motel as long as his money lasted. This was where he wrote his story. He later pieced through it, putting it into chronological order.
Schnitzer writes, “This story is dedicated to everyone I have met through my life who helped make this novel possible. Without you, I couldn’t have found it so easy to put the meaning behind my story, the meaning of life. I hope to offer anyone who reads this tale the ability to overcome their depressions in life, at least to the point that they won’t attempt to take it from us. I found out from experience, the seriousness of depression and that things will eventually work themselves out if you are willing to put an effort into making it so, along with the patience necessary to allow that effort to happen.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Schnitzer’s reflective work offers an in-depth look into the author’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Pain Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories