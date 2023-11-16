Author Hillary Mitchell’s New Book, "An Everyday Disaster," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Exploring the Vicissitudes and Heartache of the Human Experience
Recent release “An Everyday Disaster” from Page Publishing author Hillary Mitchell is a compelling book of gripping and potent poems sharing the joys and traumas of living, loving, and feeling in a complicated world.
New York, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hillary Mitchell has completed her new book “An Everyday Disaster”: a compilation of searing verse offering thought-provoking poetry laying bare the rawness of modern life.
Hillary, a bitter, broken soul
Desperately trying to alleviate
the suffocating, destructive thoughts
One page at a time,
Choosing, instead of knives or swords,
A pen and keyboard as her weapon.
On the edge,
Staring down at worn sneakers
Barely on the concrete,
Fingertips hovering on rusty rails.
How many other souls stood here too?
Contemplating the plunge of life and death,
A simple breeze the wrong direction.
Then suddenly, you’re hurtling toward the end.
Perhaps they never hesitated.
Yet somehow, we all know they did.
Each one stood and debated the pros and cons
Justifying their next move toward oblivion.
Despite all being tainted with the same darkness,
We insist that alone is all we’ll ever be.
Gulping desperately at fresh air, only to find
Mildewed hopes and dreams abandoned
Revolted with ourselves,
We allow that final push
Into Death’s warm embrace.
Published by Page Publishing, Hillary Mitchell’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid modern poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Everyday Disaster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
