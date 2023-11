Author Hillary Mitchell’s New Book, "An Everyday Disaster," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Exploring the Vicissitudes and Heartache of the Human Experience

New York, NY, November 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Hillary Mitchell has completed her new book “An Everyday Disaster”: a compilation of searing verse offering thought-provoking poetry laying bare the rawness of modern life.Hillary, a bitter, broken soulDesperately trying to alleviatethe suffocating, destructive thoughtsOne page at a time,Choosing, instead of knives or swords,A pen and keyboard as her weapon.On the edge,Staring down at worn sneakersBarely on the concrete,Fingertips hovering on rusty rails.How many other souls stood here too?Contemplating the plunge of life and death,A simple breeze the wrong direction.Then suddenly, you’re hurtling toward the end.Perhaps they never hesitated.Yet somehow, we all know they did.Each one stood and debated the pros and consJustifying their next move toward oblivion.Despite all being tainted with the same darkness,We insist that alone is all we’ll ever be.Gulping desperately at fresh air, only to findMildewed hopes and dreams abandonedRevolted with ourselves,We allow that final pushInto Death’s warm embrace.Published by Page Publishing, Hillary Mitchell’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid modern poetry readers.Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Everyday Disaster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing:Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.