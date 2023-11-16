Author C.T. Heinlein’s New Book "Enigma of the Witch Rose" Follows an Epic Quest to Investigate a New Entity Known as a Witch Rose That, Unlike the Others, Might be Good

Recent release “Enigma of the Witch Rose” from Page Publishing author C.T. Heinlein is a fascinating novel that follows a young woman who, after fighting beings known as Witch Roses with her grandfather as a child, embarks on her own to help a Witch Rose that is apparently good. But as danger emerges for the Witch Rose’s powers, Taylor will need more than just herself to save the day.