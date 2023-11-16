Author C.T. Heinlein’s New Book "Enigma of the Witch Rose" Follows an Epic Quest to Investigate a New Entity Known as a Witch Rose That, Unlike the Others, Might be Good
Recent release “Enigma of the Witch Rose” from Page Publishing author C.T. Heinlein is a fascinating novel that follows a young woman who, after fighting beings known as Witch Roses with her grandfather as a child, embarks on her own to help a Witch Rose that is apparently good. But as danger emerges for the Witch Rose’s powers, Taylor will need more than just herself to save the day.
New York, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C.T. Heinlein, a loving father and grandfather as well as a former educator, has completed his new book, “Enigma of the Witch Rose”: a gripping story of a young college-aged woman who sets off with only her companion Salem at her side to help a powerful being known as a Witch Rose which, unlike other beings of its kind, is apparently a force of good.
Born in Bay City, Michigan, author C.T. Heinlein attended the US Air Force Academy for a short stint before attending Central Michigan University, where he earned a BS in education. After wrestling all throughout high school, Heinlein went on to do judo in college, using this love of sports to teach and coach a number of different sports in Kuwait, Liberia, and upon his return to the States, Texas. Throughout his career, the author grew close to several students, as well as friends of his children and others that he now considers his family, all of whom helped him to survive the loss of his son Charlie Junior in Iraq and provided him with the strength to keep writing and dreaming.
Heinlein shares, “I had gone east to protect a kindergarten-aged Taylor from a Witch Rose that sucked the essence out of children for power. As a teenager, Taylor had gone east with me to finish off that same Witch Rose. Now as a young college student, Taylor, with only Salem as a companion, was going west for another Witch Rose adventure.
“This one to help a Witch Rose that was supposedly good, living off provided plant seeds and seedlings instead of young children for its power. A hard truth to swallow, considering what we knew from our other Witch Rose encounters. But neither of them had involved the local Native Americans or a billionaire who wanted the Witch Rose’s secret to the near immortality for those who controlled it.
“Worst of all, from my outlook? I am Taylor’s grandfather, and for the first time, I was not going to be there to protect her.”
Published by Page Publishing, C.T. Heinlein’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as Taylor attempts to prove herself by venturing with only her companion to handle this new Witch Rose that various evil entities are after. Expertly paced and full of incredible world-building, Heinlein weaves a spellbinding novel that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Enigma of the Witch Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
