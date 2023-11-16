Author Karis White’s New Book, "Zoinkie's Tricks," Takes Readers on an Adorable Journey as They Learn an Important Lesson on Dog Ownership from a Kind Dog Named Zoinkie
Recent release “Zoinkie's Tricks” from Covenant Books author Karis White is an engaging and interactive tale that centers around Zoinkie, a smart dog who loves to work hard and play. Throughout the author's tale, Zoinkie will ask readers to give commands and explain how dog's love to do work and why it is important for dog owners to teach their dogs tricks.
Fort Worth, TX, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karis White, a stay-at-home mom of three boys, has completed her new book, “Zoinkie's Tricks”: a delightful tale that centers around a friendly dog who invites readers to play and learn all about the wonderful tricks that dogs can do.
“Young dog lovers unite with a fun way to teach children why working with our beloved dogs is so helpful—not just for the kids but for their fur babies as well,” writes White. “It is a great responsibility to have a dog and great for the kids to learn early on why we teach them tricks. Showing animals love is a great way to teach kids how to love and be loved. Read along with me and enjoy working on tricks with Zoinkie. Give these tricks a try with your own dogs and see how they do. You will learn how incredibly intelligent pets are when we learn how to communicate with each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karis White’s new book is inspired by the author’s difficulty reading with dyslexia while growing up, and her desire to show her sons that one can accomplish anything by working hard and walking in faith with the Lord. Readers of all ages are sure to be captivated by Zoinkie’s tale and discover the wonderful reasons why one should teach their dogs tricks to learn.
Readers can purchase “Zoinkie's Tricks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
