Author Karis White’s New Book, "Zoinkie's Tricks," Takes Readers on an Adorable Journey as They Learn an Important Lesson on Dog Ownership from a Kind Dog Named Zoinkie

Recent release “Zoinkie's Tricks” from Covenant Books author Karis White is an engaging and interactive tale that centers around Zoinkie, a smart dog who loves to work hard and play. Throughout the author's tale, Zoinkie will ask readers to give commands and explain how dog's love to do work and why it is important for dog owners to teach their dogs tricks.