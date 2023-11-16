Forrist Willis’s Newly Released "Gilbert Has a Special Gift" is a Sweet Tale of a Little Pig’s Quest to Serve the Lord
“Gilbert Has a Special Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Forrist Willis is a charming narrative that explores the beauty of creation and how we each hold a special place in God’s plan.
Charlotte, NC, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gilbert Has a Special Gift”: a delightful farm adventure with an important lesson of faith. “Gilbert Has a Special Gift” is the creation of published author Forrist Willis.
Willis shares, “Little Gilbert was a pig that lived on the farm, looking for a special gift to help the farmer out on the farm and to be gifted like other little animals, but the only thing that Little Gilbert can do was just lie in the mud all day while all the other little animals on the farm were doing their chores. Little Gilbert wanted to be like the other animals on the farm, but he did not have a special gift to help out on the farm. Sadly, Little Gilbert ran away from the farm into the wilderness, looking for that special gift. An old owl in the wilderness helped Little Gilbert find his special gift with the Lord’s prayer. Then a bright light came over Little Gilbert, and the Holy Spirit gave him wisdom about his special gift. Little Gilbert was overjoyed by the Holy Spirit. He ran back to the farm and became a shepherd for the farmer over the animals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Forrist Willis’s new book offers a simple but impactful lesson for upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Gilbert Has a Special Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gilbert Has a Special Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
