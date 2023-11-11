Great American Self Storage is Offering Discounts for Pre-Leasing Units at Their Palm Springs Location
Palm Springs, CA, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Great American Self Storage an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Condo facilities in the U.S., is announcing pre-leasing for its highly anticipated facility located on North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs.
Great American Self Storage's new facility is offering discounts to those who secure their space now. Pre-leasing also allows customers to select the exact unit location that suits their preferences. Whether a customer wants a ground-level unit for easy access or a unit with specific dimensions, they can pick the ideal spot within the building.
Great American Self Storage understands that flexibility is key. That's why the facility offers extended business hours, including weekends, ensuring that customers have convenient access to their belongings whenever it suits their schedule.
The facility is equipped with advanced security features, including 24/7 surveillance cameras, fully gated access, and well-lit premises to provide the utmost protection for stored items.
In addition to standard storage units, they offer specialized wine storage for wine enthusiasts, collectors, and those in the hospitality industry. The climate-controlled wine storage units provide the ideal conditions to preserve valuable wine collections.
The Palm Springs location is scheduled to open in late winter/early spring, making it the ideal time to secure storage space and beat the spring cleaning rush.
For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact the team at 760-318-1110 to reserve a space.
Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Monstore Garage facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.
Great American Self Storage's new facility is offering discounts to those who secure their space now. Pre-leasing also allows customers to select the exact unit location that suits their preferences. Whether a customer wants a ground-level unit for easy access or a unit with specific dimensions, they can pick the ideal spot within the building.
Great American Self Storage understands that flexibility is key. That's why the facility offers extended business hours, including weekends, ensuring that customers have convenient access to their belongings whenever it suits their schedule.
The facility is equipped with advanced security features, including 24/7 surveillance cameras, fully gated access, and well-lit premises to provide the utmost protection for stored items.
In addition to standard storage units, they offer specialized wine storage for wine enthusiasts, collectors, and those in the hospitality industry. The climate-controlled wine storage units provide the ideal conditions to preserve valuable wine collections.
The Palm Springs location is scheduled to open in late winter/early spring, making it the ideal time to secure storage space and beat the spring cleaning rush.
For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact the team at 760-318-1110 to reserve a space.
Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Monstore Garage facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.
Contact
Great American StorageContact
Val Schwartz
703-401-0494
gastorage.com
Val Schwartz
703-401-0494
gastorage.com
Categories