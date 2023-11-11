Superior Seating to Feature Premier Furniture at Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023
Superior Seating announces its exhibit at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023, highlighting its commercial furniture excellence. At Booth #659 from November 8-11 in Orlando, FL, and at their Miami showroom, the company will showcase its latest hospitality designs. The event, co-located with the Pizza Summit, offers a platform for industry professionals to explore trends, network, and view Superior Seating's quality craftsmanship that has served over 24,000 clients since 1997.
Miami Gardens, FL, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Superior Seating, a titan in the realm of commercial furniture, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023. This key industry event, co-located with the Pizza Summit, is an annual highlight for hospitality professionals. Superior Seating invites attendees to Booth #659 to experience their exquisite line of furniture tailored for hospitality venues.
Event Details:
Date: November 8 to November 11, 2023
Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Building, Hall B, Orlando, FL
Booth: #659
In addition to showcasing at the show, Superior Seating welcomes guests to visit their Miami showroom at 15763 NW 16th Ct., Miami, FL 33169, for an up-close look at the craftsmanship and design that define their brand.
"The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, paired with the Pizza Summit, is an incredible gathering of culinary and hospitality minds," says Ed Rakovsky, CEO at Superior Seating. "It's a platform where we can demonstrate our commitment to quality and innovation in restaurant furniture. We also encourage interested clients to visit our Miami showroom to explore our offerings in a more personal setting."
The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show is the go-to event for discovering the latest trends, tools, and training in the restaurant industry. The show provides an unrivaled opportunity for restaurant, foodservice, and lodging professionals to network, source new products, and gain insights into customer service and business operations.
The Pizza Summit, occurring alongside the show, focuses on one of the most dynamic segments of the foodservice market. It brings together pizzeria owners, operators, and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss the latest pizza products, technologies, and marketing strategies.
Both events offer attendees a comprehensive view of the current and future state of the hospitality industry, with the chance to explore hundreds of exhibitors, including Superior Seating, renowned for their top-tier furniture.
About Superior Seating:
Superior Seating has carved out a niche in the commercial furniture industry, providing elegant, durable furniture since 1997. With a legacy of crafting spaces that resonate with patrons, Superior Seating continues to serve a growing list of over 24,000 commercial clients with distinction and dedication.
For more information about Superior Seating, to view their collection, or to schedule a visit to the Miami showroom, please visit www.superioseating.com
Contact
Ed Rakovsky
866-963-1500
https://www.superiorseating.com
