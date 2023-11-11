Superior Seating to Feature Premier Furniture at Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023

Superior Seating announces its exhibit at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023, highlighting its commercial furniture excellence. At Booth #659 from November 8-11 in Orlando, FL, and at their Miami showroom, the company will showcase its latest hospitality designs. The event, co-located with the Pizza Summit, offers a platform for industry professionals to explore trends, network, and view Superior Seating's quality craftsmanship that has served over 24,000 clients since 1997.