Brent Snyder’s New Book, "The Wyvern's Apprentice," Centers Around a Young Healer in Training Who Must Fight Back Against a Dark Force That Seeks to Destroy Her
Harker Heights, TX, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Snyder, a loving husband and grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “The Wyvern's Apprentice”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young woman who leaves behind the only life she’s known to seek out training to become the healer she’s destined to be. As she goes about her travels, she and her new mentor become the targets of a dangerous foe, forcing themselves to work together in order to survive.
Brent Snyder currently resides in Central Texas with his wife and two sons and his French bulldog, Steve. In his spare time, the author enjoys reading, having a nice cigar, and spending time with his granddaughters. Snyder can often be found playing video games and listening to music. The author also enjoys collecting rocks and has an extensive collection of crystal skulls.
“When a young girl suddenly finds herself thrust into the spotlight, she must decide what she will do,” writes Snyder. “Will she leave her peaceful village? Will she give up the life she knows for one that she wants even more, even if it means leaving her family and friends?”
“Tÿr’Ynyn has become the newest healer and must set out to train for her new life. She’s leaving behind her best friends and her family to embark on a new career that found her by coincidence. Along the way, she picks up friends in the most unlikely of places and meets her new mentor, a young wyvern, who is also setting out on his first mission to train his first apprentice. Together they learn from each other, and their bond grows strong, but will it be enough to defeat the one who seeks to destroy them?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Tÿr’Ynyn’s story unfolds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Snyder weaves a magical, character-driven tale that will capture the imaginations of readers and keep them spellbound right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Wyvern's Apprentice” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
