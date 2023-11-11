ProjectorCentral and ProjectorScreen.com Announce Winners of 2023 Laser TV Showdown UST Projector Shootout
ProjectorScreen.com, the world's leading online retailer of projectors and screens teamed up with Projector Central, the world's largest projector resource, to host the 2023 Laser TV Showdown. They assembled the largest collection of 9 top ultra short throw projectors into a battle royale to determine the absolute best. After hours of testing and deliberation, the judges have crowned an unexpected winner.
Pompton Lakes, NJ, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProjectorCentral, "The World's Largest Projector Resource™" and ProjectorScreen.com, the leading online retailer of high quality projectors and screens, and have announced the results of their 2nd Annual Laser TV Showdown.
The October 26 event at ProjectorScreen.com's New Jersey headquarters faced-off nine ultra short throw projectors as a means to compare the rapidly growing Laser TV market and guide consumers to the best performing options to meet their needs. The contenders were all set up side by side and paired with nine identical projector screens. Rob Sabin, Editor in-Chief at Projector Central acted as an independent editorial authority to plan and execute the evaluations with a team of expert judges recruited from the audio/video press.
All of the projector screens and UST stands were provided by event sponsor, Spectra Projection and video distribution & test equipment provided by AVPro Edge and Murideo.
Based on the judge's observations, the top spot in the competition for the 2nd year in a row went to the Formovie Theater ($2,999). In 2nd place was a tie between the Epson LS800 ($3,499) and Hisense PX2-Pro ($2,997). In 3rd place was the Leica Cine 1 ($8,995).
In addition to the Laser TV Showdown, Projector Central and ProjectorScreen.com also held a Lifestyle projector showdown to determine the best Lifestyle projector for 2023. This new category of compact smart projector offers all-in-one features including built-in-speakers, streaming apps, and autofocus and auto-keystone technology to automatically align the projector with the projection surface. This separate competition ended with a tie for 1st place with both the Formovie X5 ($1,499) and BenQ X3100i ($2,399) taking that top spot.
The full scoring results for each category, including audio system evaluations conducted after the event with separate judges, are below. For more information on the products and further details about the event, readers can visit the coverage at ProjectorScreen.com (https://www.projectorscreen.com/blog/2023-laser-tv-showdown-ultra-short-throw-projector-shootout) and ProjectorCentral.com (https://www.projectorcentral.com/ProjectorCentral-2023-UST-Laser-TV-Showdown-Result.htm).
Photos of the event and hi-res scorecards can be found online here: https://app.box.com/s/qwor63ng425pbjh1o5bodzmk41x7jliu
